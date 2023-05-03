Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is hitting .224 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- In nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), Brosseau has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (16.7%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 81st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
