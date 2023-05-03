After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is hitting .224 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

In nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), Brosseau has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (16.7%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings