Louis Linwood Voit III -- hitting .257 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is hitting .216 with two doubles and two walks.

In 46.7% of his 15 games this season, Voit has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.

In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings