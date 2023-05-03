Top Celtics vs. 76ers Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
The Boston Celtics (57-25) match up against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown of the Celtics is a player to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Watch Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
The 76ers defeated the Celtics, 119-115, on Monday. James Harden scored a team-high 45 points for the 76ers, and Tatum had 39 for the Celtics.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|39
|11
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Jaylen Brown
|23
|6
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|20
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
76ers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|James Harden
|45
|1
|6
|2
|0
|7
|Tyrese Maxey
|26
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Tobias Harris
|18
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).
- Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from downtown (fourth in NBA) with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid is putting up team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is producing 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Harden is the 76ers' top assist man (10.7 per game), and he contributes 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds. His assist average ranks him first in the league.
- Tobias Harris gives the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tyrese Maxey is putting up 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 2.7 treys per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton is putting up 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|James Harden
|PHI
|15.9
|3.4
|6.1
|1.0
|0.3
|2.8
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|22.3
|7.4
|4.1
|0.5
|0.8
|2.5
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|16.1
|6.2
|2.5
|0.3
|1.1
|0.3
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|20.8
|4.9
|2.7
|0.8
|0.3
|2.1
|Derrick White
|BOS
|14.0
|3.5
|3.7
|0.6
|0.9
|1.9
|Tobias Harris
|PHI
|12.1
|5.4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|1.2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.