On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has an OPS of .760, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.5% of his games this year, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Freeland (2-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 33 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.32), 33rd in WHIP (1.170), and 81st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.