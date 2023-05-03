Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) will visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at Coors Field on Wednesday, May 3, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 12 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer - MIL (3-2, 5.19 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-3, 4.32 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 10-7 (58.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won eight of 23 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+105) Owen Miller 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+175) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

