The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras will take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-120). The total is 12 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 12 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 4-6.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled an 11-7 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 10-7 (58.8%).

The Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has played in 29 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-16-1).

The Brewers have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 9-5 8-5 10-6 13-8 5-3

