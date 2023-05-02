On Tuesday, Willy Adames (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .240.

Adames has had a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

He has homered in five games this season (17.9%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings