Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Willy Adames (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has four doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .240.
- Adames has had a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
- He has homered in five games this season (17.9%), homering in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
