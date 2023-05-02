The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has 21 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .247 with 10 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • Tellez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .313 with one homer.
  • Tellez has recorded a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
  • He has homered in 28.0% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Tellez has had at least one RBI in 48.0% of his games this year (12 of 25), with more than one RBI five times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (44.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner (2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
