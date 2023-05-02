Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 21 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .247 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Tellez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .313 with one homer.
- Tellez has recorded a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), including four multi-hit games (16.0%).
- He has homered in 28.0% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 48.0% of his games this year (12 of 25), with more than one RBI five times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (44.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- Feltner (2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
