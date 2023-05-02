Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Rockies - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .167 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles and six walks while batting .226.
- This year, Winker has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.
- Winker has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (six of 17), with two or more RBI four times (23.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Feltner (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.