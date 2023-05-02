On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is hitting .223 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Yelich has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this season (33.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.33 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Feltner (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.68 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.68 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
