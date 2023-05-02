Rowdy Tellez and Charlie Blackmon are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 21 5.2 5 4 4 4 2 at Padres Apr. 15 5.0 9 5 5 5 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 9 6.0 4 1 1 7 3 vs. Mets Apr. 3 6.0 2 0 0 7 3

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has 21 hits with two doubles, eight home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.340/.553 so far this season.

Tellez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Apr. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Apr. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Tigers Apr. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 24 hits with four doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .240/.350/.430 on the year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has put up 27 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He's slashing .276/.385/.408 on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6

C.J. Cron Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Cron Stats

C.J. Cron has five doubles, six home runs, four walks and 16 RBI (24 total hits).

He has a slash line of .242/.272/.475 on the season.

Cron takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Cron Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

