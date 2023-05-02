Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (18-10) and Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (9-20) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, May 2 at Coors Field. The contest will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+140). An 11-run total is set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (3-2, 3.14 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.68 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 4-5 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 5-12 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

