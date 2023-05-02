Willy Adames and C.J. Cron will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 33 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .391 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Brewers' .241 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (128 total runs).

The Brewers are 15th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.

Milwaukee has a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (3-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Peralta has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta will try to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen 4/28/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Wade Miley Tyler Anderson 4/29/2023 Angels W 7-5 Home Corbin Burnes Reid Detmers 4/30/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Colin Rea José Suarez 5/2/2023 Rockies - Away Freddy Peralta Ryan Feltner 5/3/2023 Rockies - Away Eric Lauer Kyle Freeland 5/4/2023 Rockies - Away Wade Miley Noah Davis 5/5/2023 Giants - Away Corbin Burnes Sean Manaea 5/6/2023 Giants - Away Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/7/2023 Giants - Away Freddy Peralta -

