Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starter Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .443, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- Adames has had a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Adames has driven home a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 11 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 10.26 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .382 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.