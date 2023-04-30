William Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

In 85.7% of his games this season (18 of 21), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (23.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

