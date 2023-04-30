Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .286 with three doubles and two walks.
- Miller will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.
- Miller has had a base hit in 11 of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- Miller has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
- The Angels will send Suarez (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .382 against him.
