After hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is hitting .244 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

This season, Brosseau has posted at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 16 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (18.8%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

