On Sunday, Jesse Winker (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has three doubles and six walks while hitting .226.
  • This season, Winker has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 17 games (58.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
  • Winker has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 17 games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, one per game).
  • Suarez (0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went five innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .382 batting average against him.
