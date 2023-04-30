The Milwaukee Brewers, including Brian Anderson (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 16 of 27 games this season (59.3%), with at least two hits on six occasions (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (37.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 27 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings