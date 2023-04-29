After batting .300 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has two doubles and a walk while hitting .282.

Miller will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 during his last games.

Miller has had a base hit in 10 of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Miller has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

