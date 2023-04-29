The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns play in the second round, with Game 1 coming up.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.

The Nuggets score only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix has put together a 23-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank fifth.

The Suns put up just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 34-10.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in road games.

At home, Denver is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in road games (115.3).

The Nuggets are draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns average more points per game at home (114.1) than away (113.2), and also concede fewer points at home (109.2) than away (113.9).

The Suns collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (26.8) than away (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

