How to Watch the Brewers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe among those expected to produce at the plate.
Brewers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 33 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is 16th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
- Milwaukee has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (121 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 9.4 times per game, the No. 21 average in MLB.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.28).
- The Brewers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Burnes is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.
- Burnes is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the hill.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-5
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Brayan Bello
|4/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Matthew Boyd
|4/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Tyler Anderson
|4/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Reid Detmers
|4/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|José Suarez
|5/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Ryan Feltner
|5/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Freeland
|5/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Noah Davis
|5/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Sean Manaea
