Brewers vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels, who play on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
The Brewers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Angels have +125 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).
Brewers vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-155
|+125
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 10-5 in those games.
- Milwaukee has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-14-1 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-5
|9-4
|8-4
|9-5
|13-7
|4-2
