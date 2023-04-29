Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels, who play on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Angels have +125 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -155 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 10-5 in those games.

Milwaukee has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-5 9-4 8-4 9-5 13-7 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.