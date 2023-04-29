Brewers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (17-9) and the Los Angeles Angels (14-13) facing off at American Family Field (on April 29) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Brewers.
The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA).
Brewers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored 121 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.28).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|Red Sox
|L 12-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Colin Rea vs Matthew Boyd
|April 25
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 26
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
|April 29
|Angels
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
|April 30
|Angels
|-
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Freeland
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Noah Davis
|May 5
|@ Giants
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Sean Manaea
