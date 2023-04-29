The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and following the second round Alejandro Tosti is in 19th place at -6.

Alejandro Tosti Insights

Over his last eight rounds, Tosti has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Tosti has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Tosti has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past three tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past three tournaments.

Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past three tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 29 -7 209 0 2 0 0 $31,995

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Tosti finished 19th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,456 yards, 161 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Tosti has played in the past year (7,459 yards) is three yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,456).

Tosti's Last Time Out

Tosti shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship placed him in the 48th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tosti was better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Tosti fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tosti had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Tosti's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent competition, Tosti had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Tosti finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tosti carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.2.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Tosti's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

