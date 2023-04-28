Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Willy Adames (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 22 hits.
- In 56.0% of his 25 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven in a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, one per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.