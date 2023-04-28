The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .309 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 84.2% of his games this year (16 of 19), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 19 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

