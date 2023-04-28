Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jesse Winker -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles and six walks while hitting .212.
- In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), Winker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.
- Winker has picked up an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).
- He has scored in seven games this season (43.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, one per game).
- Anderson (1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
- In four games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.
