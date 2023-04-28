Jesse Winker -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker has three doubles and six walks while hitting .212.

In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), Winker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 16 games this season.

Winker has picked up an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).

He has scored in seven games this season (43.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

