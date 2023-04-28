After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Tigers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Brian Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Brian Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (12.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Brian Anderson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
  • The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, one per game).
  • Tyler Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 33-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing hitters.
