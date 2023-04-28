The Milwaukee Brewers (16-9) host the Los Angeles Angels (14-12) to start a three-game series at American Family Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Brewers are on the back of a series defeat to the Tigers, and the Angels a series win over the Athletics.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (1-0) will get the nod for the Angels.

Brewers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.96 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (3-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 36-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 1.96, a 4.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .957.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.20, with 5.0 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .317 against him.

Anderson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Anderson will look to pick up his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.0 innings per appearance.

