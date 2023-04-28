Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (16-9) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (14-12) at 8:10 PM (on April 28). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (3-1) for the Brewers and Tyler Anderson (1-0) for the Angels.

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 119 (4.8 per game).

The Brewers' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule