Brewers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (16-9) taking on the Los Angeles Angels (14-12) at 8:10 PM (on April 28). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Wade Miley (3-1) for the Brewers and Tyler Anderson (1-0) for the Angels.
Brewers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 5-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 119 (4.8 per game).
- The Brewers' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 22
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Wade Miley vs Garrett Whitlock
|April 23
|Red Sox
|L 12-5
|Corbin Burnes vs Brayan Bello
|April 24
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Colin Rea vs Matthew Boyd
|April 25
|Tigers
|L 4-3
|Eric Lauer vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 26
|Tigers
|W 6-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 28
|Angels
|-
|Wade Miley vs Tyler Anderson
|April 29
|Angels
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Reid Detmers
|April 30
|Angels
|-
|Colin Rea vs José Suarez
|May 2
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Ryan Feltner
|May 3
|@ Rockies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs German Márquez
|May 4
|@ Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.