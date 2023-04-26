The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 84.2% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

