Victor Caratini -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has three walks while hitting .292.

Caratini has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.

Caratini has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

