Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Caratini -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has three walks while hitting .292.
- Caratini has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
- Caratini has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Lorenzen (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
