Owen Miller -- hitting .296 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has two doubles and a walk while hitting .286.
  • Miller will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 in his last outings.
  • Miller has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Miller has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Tigers will look to Lorenzen (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
