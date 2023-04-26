Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .240 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Michael Lorenzen) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is hitting .229 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- In seven of 13 games this season, Brosseau has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Brosseau has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lorenzen (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
