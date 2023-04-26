Khris Middleton be on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 119-114 loss to the Heat (his most recent action) Middleton produced 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Middleton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.1 18.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.4 Assists 6.5 4.9 5.8 PRA 30.5 24.2 29.6 PR -- 19.3 23.8 3PM 2.5 1.5 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Khris Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Heat

Middleton is responsible for attempting 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.3 per game.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 37 14 6 8 2 0 1 4/22/2023 34 23 5 6 3 0 2 4/19/2023 28 16 6 7 2 0 0 4/16/2023 33 33 9 4 2 0 0 2/24/2023 17 12 4 5 2 0 1 2/4/2023 20 24 7 4 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Middleton or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.