Khris Middleton NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Heat - April 26
Khris Middleton be on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to make predictions on Middleton's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|15.1
|18.4
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.2
|5.4
|Assists
|6.5
|4.9
|5.8
|PRA
|30.5
|24.2
|29.6
|PR
|--
|19.3
|23.8
|3PM
|2.5
|1.5
|1.6
Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Heat
- Middleton is responsible for attempting 5.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.3 per game.
- He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 4.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Middleton's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.
- Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.
- On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the league.
Khris Middleton vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/24/2023
|37
|14
|6
|8
|2
|0
|1
|4/22/2023
|34
|23
|5
|6
|3
|0
|2
|4/19/2023
|28
|16
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|33
|33
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2/24/2023
|17
|12
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2/4/2023
|20
|24
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
