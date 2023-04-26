Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to six extra-base hits.
  • Yelich has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.2% of those games.
  • In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this year (37.5%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Tigers will look to Lorenzen (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.