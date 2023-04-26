The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 202.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 202.5 points 66 times.

The average total in Cleveland's matchups this year is 219.1, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 47, or 73.4%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 202.5 points in 74 of 82 games this season.

New York's contests this season have a 229.1-point average over/under, 26.6 more points than this game's total.

New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over twice.

Cleveland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Knicks have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it is .659 (27-14-0).

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.