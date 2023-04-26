Bucks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 11.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.5.
Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-11.5
|220.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 50 of 82 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to score more than 220.5 points.
- Milwaukee has an average point total of 230.2 in its contests this year, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bucks' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
- Milwaukee has won 54, or 81.8%, of the 66 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|50
|61%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|38
|46.3%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The Bucks record 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|4-7
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-0
|41-41
Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.