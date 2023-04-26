The Milwaukee Bucks are 12-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 12)

Heat (+ 12) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bucks have covered more often than the Heat this season, recording an ATS record of 42-35-5, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA with 116.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks 14th with 113.3 points allowed per game.

So far this season, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.8 per game.

The Bucks have a 36.8% three-point percentage this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-best).

Of the shots attempted by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.4% of them have been two-pointers (65.3% of the team's made baskets) and 44.6% have been three-pointers (34.7%).

