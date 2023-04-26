The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, will play at 9:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lopez, in his last appearance, had 36 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 119-114 loss to the Heat.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.9 19.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.0 PRA 23.5 23.9 26.9 PR -- 22.6 25.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 0.9



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Lopez's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 39 36 11 0 4 3 2 4/22/2023 30 6 3 2 0 1 1 4/19/2023 34 25 4 2 0 1 2 4/16/2023 36 10 4 1 0 3 1 2/24/2023 27 17 7 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 33 9 6 0 0 3 0 1/14/2023 33 13 4 1 3 2 0 1/12/2023 32 6 3 2 2 0 1

