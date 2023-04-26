The Detroit Tigers (9-13), who are trying for the series sweep, will square off with the Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) on Wednesday, April 26 at American Family Field, with Michael Lorenzen getting the nod for the Tigers and Freddy Peralta toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-225). The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Brewers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Brewers have not played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Tigers have won in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

