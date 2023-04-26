The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez hit the field at American Family Field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Tigers are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-210). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -210 +170 8 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.
  • The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have put together an 8-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.5% of those games).
  • Milwaukee has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.
  • The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.
  • Milwaukee has played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-0).
  • The Brewers have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-5 9-4 7-4 8-5 12-7 3-2

