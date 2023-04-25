Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willy Adames -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (17.4%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this year (nine of 23), he has scored, and in four of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.5 per game).
- Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.85, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
