Willy Adames -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
  • Adames has picked up a hit in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (17.4%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames has had an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 39.1% of his games this year (nine of 23), he has scored, and in four of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Turnbull makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.85, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
