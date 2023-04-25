After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Spencer Turnbull) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .323 with eight walks and five runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
  • Contreras is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 16 of 18 games this season (88.9%) Contreras has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.73 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
