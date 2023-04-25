Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 16 hits, batting .229 this season with eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 128th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Tellez has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in 28.6% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Tellez has an RBI in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Turnbull (1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 7.85 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
