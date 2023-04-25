The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-10) 220 -490 +390 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-9.5) 220.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-10) 220.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-9.5) 221.5 -450 +360 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in NBA).
  • The two teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 228.3 combined points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Minnesota is 39-42-1 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 24.5 -125 24.5
Jamal Murray 22.5 -105 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 17.5 -120 17.4
Aaron Gordon 14.5 -105 16.3
Bruce Brown 10.5 -130 11.5

