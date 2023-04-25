Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 25
The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has three doubles and four walks while hitting .229.
- In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Winker has driven home a run in five games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Turnbull (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.85, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
