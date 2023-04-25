Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this season (39.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (47.8%), including four multi-run games (17.4%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.73 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.5 per game).
- Turnbull (1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
