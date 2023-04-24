The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .371 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Adames has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on six occasions (27.3%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Adames has driven home a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), he has scored, and in four of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

